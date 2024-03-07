Eyeglasses drive at Boise State University

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Envision Sight, the Idaho Lions Eye Bank and Boise State University's Blue House Agency are hosting a glasses drive at the Student Union Building on the Boise State Campus.

The Blue House Agency, Boise State's student-led public relations agency, accepts donated eyeglasses from students, staff, and community members. Donors can win prizes and gift cards to Chik-Fil-A, Dutch Bros and Tin Roof Tacos.

The glasses drive supports the Lions Club's "Recycle for Sight" campaign and the community it serves, assisting middle and low-income families with eye care.

"Last year, Envision collected 400 pairs of glasses during our March drive. For the whole year, we recycled and distributed a total of 61,536 pairs of glasses at 137 distribution locations," said Jay Lugo, executive director for Envision. "When we hear the stories from those agencies about what a difference those glasses make in people's lives, it is very heartwarming. With the help of the Blue House Agency students, this year will be even better! We are grateful for their assistance!"

The glasses drive is hosted in the atrium of the Student Union Building, 1700 W University Dr. It will go from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

