Events celebrate MLK Jr. Day at the Idaho State Capitol

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Idaho, it is also Idaho Human Rights Day.

To celebrate and honor Dr. King, the Boise State University Living Legacy committee held their annual march and rally.

At 9:00 a.m. the public was invited to gather at Boise State's Jordan Ballroom for poster making. T-shirts were handed out.

The march began around 11:00 a.m., leaving from the Boise State Student Union Building, down Capitol Blvd., ending at the steps of the Statehouse.

There, five student speakers spoke to the crowd.

Starting at noon, the State of Idaho will begin its Idaho Human Rights Day celebration on the second floor of the Capitol Building.

Gov. Brad Little and speaker Rabbi Daniel Fink will deliver remarks. Performances from the Oinkari Basque Dancers, Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo, the Boise Chinese Traditional Dance Group, and the Boise State University Trumpet Studio will follow.

In addition, Serve Idaho representatives will be in attendance, collecting food and personal hygiene items. Donations will benefit the Boise State Food Pantry and Boise Community Schools.