Earth Day weekend celebrations at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is inviting the public to a free Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 13.

The event at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park is set to start at noon and end at 4 pm.

The event features food, music, art activities, and an electric vehicle show in the spirit of conserving Idaho's clean environment.

The theme of this year's event is Climate Action. Organizers will be spreading information on hundreds of simple habits you can adopt to create your own climate action plan.

Organizers also invite attendees to bring a t-shirt or tote to print with a commemorative design.

More information on the Earth Day event is available on the event page.