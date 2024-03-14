Eagles flying high in the Big Sky!

BOISE, Idaho — Eastern Washington took care of business Wednesday night when they beat Northern Arizona 73-64 to win their first-ever Big Sky Tournament title.



This is the Eastern Washington Women's team's first-ever title in the Big Sky.

The Eagles were down by ten points going into the second quarter.

They fought back to make it a tied game at the end of the third.

This victory gives Eastern Washington a direct passage to the NCAA Tournament.

For four quarters fans here at Idaho Central Arena watched an absolute battle for the books in the Big Sky Women's Basketball Championship. In a game where Eastern Washington was down 10 to Northern Arizona going into the second quarter, the Eagles came out on top 73-64 punching their ticket to the NCAA tournament. I talked to some fans after the game!

Currently, Montana is beating Montana State 17-14 in the Men's Big Sky Championship game.


