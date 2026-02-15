Dozens gather in downtown Boise for global Iran demonstration

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of demonstrators gathered in downtown Boise on Saturday as part of what organizers described as a worldwide “Global Day of Action” focused on Iran.

Participants, many of them Iranian American, said they organized the rally to raise awareness about violence and unrest in Iran under its current government. Similar demonstrations were held in cities across the United States and internationally.

WATCH | Global Iran protest movement reaches downtown Boise—

Iranian Americans, supporters rally in Boise during global day of action

Attendees waved Iranian flags and held signs and photographs of people they said were killed during recent protests in Iran. Speakers addressed the crowd, calling for international attention and support.

Fariborz Parthor, one of the rally organizers, said the event was intended to amplify the voices of people in Iran who may not be able to communicate freely.

“We are here to be the voice of voiceless Iranians in Iran whose internet is cut off, their telephone contact is cut off,” Parthor said. “We want to be their voice, get their voice to outside.”

Parthor said he has close family members living in Iran and worries about them.

“My sisters, my brother, and their families all live in Iran,” he said. “They’re all under tremendous pressure and difficulty and hardship just everyday living.”

During his remarks, Parthor called on U.S. leaders to take action. “We’re not asking for wars. We’re not asking for military invasions,” he said. “No war, no invasion, but elimination of the heads and commanders.”

Other organizers acknowledged that not all Iranians share the same political views about the country’s leadership or its future. Some participants voiced support for opposition figure Reza Pahlavi.

Organizers said their primary goal in Boise was to show solidarity and encourage continued international awareness of the situation in Iran.