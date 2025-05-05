Downtown Boise's Rediscovered Books set to relocate this summer

BOISE, Idaho — Rediscovered Books is relocating its storefront this summer, marking the end of a 14-year run at the store's current 8th Street location. The new site, situated at the corner of 16th and Grove, will open its doors to the community in July.

The new location is just a 10-minute walk from 8th Street and features a dedicated parking lot for customers.

The upgraded space includes a larger sales floor and a dedicated area for events. Rediscovered Books says they plan to expand popular offerings like Book & Booze Nights, book clubs, and author talks.

To support the move, the shop has launched an IndieGoGo Campaign with a goal of raising $20,000 to cover moving costs and potential unexpected expenses. The campaign began on May 5 and runs through June 30.

The bookstore is also hosting a "Summer Heavy Book Moving Sale" from June 6 to June 8, with discounts based on the weight of the books, offering up to 40% off for heavier titles.