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Downtown Boise traffic to be impacted by police & fire active shooter training

BPD and BFD training
KIVI
BPD and BFD training
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BOISE, Idaho — If you plan on being in downtown Boise on Wednesday evening, you may notice an increased fire and police presence with some major roads blocked off.

Don't be alarmed,first responders are scheduled to conduct a joint real-time active shooter training exercise.

Specifically, the intersection of 6th and Main will be impacted starting at 6 p.m.

Main Street from Capitol Boulevard to 5th Street will be closed, along with 6th Street from Idaho to Grove Street.

The exercise will be held indoors from 7 to 10 p.m.

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