Downtown Boise library closed through May 12 for electrical work

DOWNTOWN BOISE — The downtown Boise library location will be closed as the building undergoes electrical work for a renovation project on the first-floor. Closures are expected to last from Sunday, May 3, to Tuesday, May 12. City leaders say the building's second and third floors will be reopened on Wednesday, May 13.

All power to the building will be shut off during the closure dates so that contractors can install a new electrical system, the city said.

The city reminds library goers that materials cannot be returned to the downtown location during the closure dates. Materials can be returned at one of the other four Boise Public Library locations, or library users can wait for the downtown location to reopen.

All other Boise Public Library locations will operate during normal business hours.

Any holds that were not picked up from the downtown location before May 3 will be available for pickup at Boise City Hall Lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from May 4-8 and May 11-12. However, returns at this location will not be accepted.

The first-floor renovation project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2026. Leaders say the changes will improve accessibility and better serve the community, "especially youth and families".

"We appreciate the public’s patience and support as we complete this necessary work to ensure the Downtown Library is a safe and welcoming building for everyone in our community," the city said in a press release.