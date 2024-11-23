Downtown Boise Association gears up for upcoming holiday events

BOISE, Idaho — Downtown Boise is getting into the holiday spirit!



The Downtown Boise Association is getting downtown ready for the Holiday season.

Construction crews are in the process of building a skating rink at Grove Plaza for the second year.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29 — Glide on Grove will be open and free for everyone shortly after the ceremony.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis on the Grove Plaza, where the tree is up and work is underway for this winter's Glide on Grove.

"What you hear right there is the skate rink being installed for the Glide on Grove free holiday skate rink," says Jennifer Hensley, Executive Director of Downtown Boise Association.

Glide on Grove is back for the second year in downtown Boise.

Hensley says, "It's free — it's free to skate, it's free to rent skates, so it's going to be a fun like family-friendly thing here to do here at the Plaza around the tree."

The tree at the center of the rink stands tall at 45-feet, wrapped in 5,000 lights and the Downtown Boise Association is glad to bring the family event back.

"Musical entertainment, a few surprise guests from the North Pole, maybe, and then we'll do a traditional tree lighting with candles — it's very fun and cute and as soon as that's open the rink opens for the season and it runs through Jan. 2," says Hensley.

The tree will shine every day after Thanksgiving, and for many, marks the start of the Christmas season.

Hensley says, "It's not just the shopping and the dining and the enjoying all of the events and things down here. It's also just like being a part of the community."

Free skating here on the Grove Plaza will start right after the official tree lighting ceremony, so mark your calendars for 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.