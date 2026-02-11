Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Donald Trump Jr. to be featured guest at Idaho Majority Club event

Donald Trump Jr. reacts to the crowd as he comes on stage to speak prior to his father, former President Donald Trump speaking at the Students for Trump conference at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
DOWNTOWN BOISE — The Idaho Majority Club, a conservative political organization, has announced its "Celebrates America 250" event this month, with Donald Trump Jr. as the featured guest.

Organizers say that Trump Jr. has been selected to headline the evening for his influential role in championing "liberty" and "limited government".

Scheduled for Feb. 23 at Boise Centre East in Downtown Boise, the celebration includes a VIP event and dinner. IMJ is calling the night, "an evening dedicated to honoring the courage of our Founders, the endurance of our constitutional principles, and the generations of Americans who have safeguarded our freedoms."

Tickets for the event range from $300 to $5,000.

