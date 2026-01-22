Discarded vape sparks Boise garbage truck fire, officials warn lithium-ion batteries pose fire risk

BOISE, Idaho — Boise firefighters put out a garbage truck fire around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning after a discarded vape with a lithium-ion battery ignited.

Officials say the truck’s load had to be dumped in a parking lot so crews could put out the flames. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say lithium-ion batteries, commonly found in vapes and other electronics, can catch fire when crushed inside trash trucks, creating a danger for drivers and damaging equipment.

Vapes, cell phones, tools, and other items powered by lithium-ion batteries should not be placed in trash, recycling or compost bins — these items can instead be safely taken to Boise's free household hazardous waste sites.

