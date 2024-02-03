Did you get a scoop for breakfast? The Stil celebrated the holiday by giving back

BOISE, Idaho — The Stil, the Treasure Valley-based ice shop, celebrated National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day by giving back to their community. They held a special where people can buy a scoop of ice cream, banana bread, and a drink for seven dollars. All the proceeds from those sales go to the Idaho Food Bank, the Idaho Humane Society, and Game Changers of Idaho.



The Stil said since they started doing the fundraiser 6 years ago, they've raised thousands of dollars for local charities.

"Hot, cold, rain, or sunshine, their ice cream is great any time," said John Kiser, a Stil customer.

A holiday fit for a rhyme.

Saturday was National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and The Stil celebrated at all their locations.

"I come here all the time, and I was surprised that I've actually never heard of it until my friend was talking about it and I was like, okay can't miss that," Kiser said.

But the Stil has always used this holiday to give back. On Saturday, they offered a single scoop, banana bread, and a drink, for seven dollars.

All the proceeds go to Idaho Food Bank, Game Changers of Idaho, and Idaho Humane Society.

And even though the elements were not typical for a day of ice cream, people showed up for the cause.

"It's amazing to us to be able to see people still coming in the door, even though it's raining, even though it's cold. Put on their jackets, come eat some ice cream. and donate to a good cause," said Kasey Allen, the co-owner of The Stil.

For some it's a family affair.

"My dad and sister actually went to the actually went to the other location this morning, or one of the other locations, and they said there was a line out of the door. And they had the best time to so I feel like it's a hit every year at every location," said Layla Fong, an off-duty employee who came to support.

Kasey Allen says the name the Stil is an acronym for the "sweetest things in life".

He says days like Saturday get to show that off.

"Being able to create these spaces where people can come in and celebrate the sweetest things in their lives with their loved ones and the people that they are closes to, you know that's what we exist to do and set out to create."

