Demonstrators gather at Idaho Capitol for 'United We Stand' protest on President's Day

A large group of demonstrators gathered at the State Capitol as part of the nationwide "No Kings" protest on President's Day. The protest is in response to recent moves by the Trump administration that opponents decry as anti democratic.
BOISE, Idaho — A large crowd of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol on President's Day to protest the administration of Donald Trump and executive actions they decry as anti-democratic.

"We are just regular citizens of the United States and we are really concerned about where our country is headed," said Kay, an event organizer. "We just want to make a change."

The event was held as other protests that happened nationwide. Those protests, known as "No Kings," are tied together by a movement known as 50501. The numerals mean: 50 protests, 50 states, 1 day. According to a press release, the movement was formed "in response to constitutional violations, executive overreach, and the persecution of political opponents."

Similar protests were held at state capitols across the country.

