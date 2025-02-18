Demonstrators gather at Idaho Capitol for 'United We Stand' protest on President's Day

BOISE, Idaho — A large crowd of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol on President's Day to protest the administration of Donald Trump and executive actions they decry as anti-democratic.

"We are just regular citizens of the United States and we are really concerned about where our country is headed," said Kay, an event organizer. "We just want to make a change."

The event was held as other protests that happened nationwide. Those protests, known as "No Kings," are tied together by a movement known as 50501. The numerals mean: 50 protests, 50 states, 1 day. According to a press release, the movement was formed "in response to constitutional violations, executive overreach, and the persecution of political opponents."

Similar protests were held at state capitols across the country.