Demonstrators at Ada County Courthouse call for 'due process for all'

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of demonstrators gathered at the Ada County Courthouse to raise their voices in support of judicial independence and due process rights.

Visual artist Mark McGinnis took his protest to a new level by gluing his hand to a bike rack outside the courthouse while dressed as what he described as a prisoner from El Salvador.

"When I decided I had to do something, I just couldn't be neutral," McGinnis said.

McGinnis described his actions as an act of civil disobedience. He and a small group of demonstrators expressed concerns about growing cooperation between the U.S. and El Salvador to house undocumented immigrants.

Protesters wore shirts with the message "Due Process For All," highlighting the constitutional right to fair treatment in the judicial system.

"It's about the judges and the courts and the need for them to maintain their independence. To me, it's hardly a political issue. People on the right are going to be affected if we have no justice system or military justice system, as the people on the left," McGinnis said.

According to a report from Scripps News Group, just days after President Trump took office, El Salvador agreed to accept criminal deportees from the U.S. of any nationality. In that same report, President Trump says he has "no problem" with sending a "home-grown criminal" to another country.

