Debate over access to library materials reignites as legislative season ramps up

House Bill 384 is headed to the house floor after passing the House State Affairs Committee on Monday. The bill would prohibit having materials deemed unsafe for children available to minors in public libraries and school libraries.



Supporters of this legislation say the law is needed to protect children from dangerous materials.

Opponents say the bill targets literature linked to LGBTQ characters and diverse backgrounds, saying the bill is less about protecting children and more about discouraging different identities.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Ownership at Rediscovered books in downtown Boise is committed to a fight.

"Do you think there's a disconnect between the people and the legislators," Idaho News 6 reporter Brendyn Jones asked Rebecca Leber-Gottberg, the Events Coordinator at Rediscovered books.

"I'm going to say yes," Leber-Gottberg said. "Yes."

Leber-Gottberg and Laura Delaney were one of a few hundred people at the Capitol on Monday to give public testimony on HB384.

The proposed legislation would prevent kids from being able to access certain reading materials some deem unsafe for kids while at a public school or library.

Like a majority of the people who gave testimony, Laura and Rebecca are against the bill.

"When you stand up, when you're present, these things matter," Delaney said. "This is how you can create change."

The bill is very similar to a bill that was vetoed last year by Governor Brad Little.

Related: Controversial Library Bill barely maintains veto status

Supporters of the bill say more regulation is needed both in schools and public libraries.

"If you or I gave that material to a child, we'd be charged with a crime. Do we want to allow that material to be given to a child by the government through a public library? And that answer is 'no,'" Said Senator Scott Herndon a Republican from Idaho's First District.

Laura would disagree.

She showed me one of her favorite books which now sits in her store's "banned books" section.

"Sold is a book that tells the story of a girl from Nepal who is trafficked into prostitution," Delaney explained.

The book was banned from the Nampa school district in 2022.

She says while it's not suitable for all children, older teens can get a lot out of it when they're ready.

"It is dark, it is hard, but it is also the story of her escape and her life afterwards," Delaney said.

Rebecca says on top of the financial implications it could put on libraries, the bill targets literature linked to LGBTQ characters and diverse backgrounds, and she feels the bill is less about protecting children and more about discouraging different identities.

"Your story doesn't matter because of the color of your skin, or your gender, or how you identify or your religion then we're negating the value of those people and that's just inhumane," Leber-Gottberg said.

This legislation is headed to the house where it will be debated. Idaho News 6 will keep you updated on more library legislation throughout the session.