D&B Supply to open new Homedale store by end of the month

BOISE, Idaho — D&B Supply is coming to Homedale.
The newest 59,000 square foot store will be located across nine acres at 325 Highway 95.
While scheduled to officially open for business by the end of September, a grand opening sale will be held sometime in October.
D&B was established in 1959 out of Caldwell.
They now have 16 locations in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon.
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