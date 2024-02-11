Cupid's Undie Run takes over Downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Downtown Boise was filled with half-naked people on Saturday, but it was for a good cause. This weekend was the annual Cupid's Undie Run. People came to fundraise and spread awareness for the fight against Neurofibromatosis (NF) a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form all over people's bodies.



The disease is not contagious, but it can impact anyone. NF type 1 impacts around one in every 3,000 children born.

This year, the run's goal was to raise over $30,000. For more ways to get involved visit their website.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Did you see those people running around half-naked on Saturday?

“Today is the Cupid’s Undie Run where, for a good cause, we run around in our underwear and have a little bit of a party," Said Jenny Jensen, the co-race director for the Boise Undie Run.

The good cause… fighting Neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder of the nervous system that causes tumors to form all over the body.

“It can cause debilitating pain, it can cause muscular and skeletal issues, like scoliosis, it can cause learning disabilities," Said Mercedes Christesen.

Christesen has NF type 1, now she spends her time raising awareness.

She says living with the disease can be isolating.

She reminds people anyone can have it, but it is not contagious.

“You can’t get it by hugging, you can’t get it by breathing the same air, you can’t get it by eating off of my spoon or drinking out of my straw," Said Christesen. "We just want to be loved and talked to and treated just like you would everyone else."

The fundraiser here in Boise raises thousands of dollars each year, one of the top fundraisers has done this run for 10 years straight.

“Both myself and my son, who’s 14 have NF, and I’m one of the top 1st or second place every year for fundraising," said Sarah Hart.

I spoke to Hart at Tom Grainey's downtown, where the run kicked off.

She tells me she’s raised tens of thousands of dollars in her time at the run, and this year she’s number 1 with over six thousand dollars.

While there is no cure for NF, money raised from these fundraisers does have an impact, Sarah’s son has been going through a treatment that was recently approved by the FDA.

“It’s not a cure, but it’s a step in the right direction," Hart said. "I’ve personally been blessed and affected by NF and all the fundraising from clinical trials.”

