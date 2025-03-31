Crapo seeks Idahoans’ input on developing affordable housing policy

BOISE, Idaho — Lawmakers are looking for your feedback on developing affordable housing in the Treasure Valley.

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) launched a housing survey across the state of Idaho to solicit feedback from homeowners, renters, insurance brokers, bankers, realtors, government officials, and general contractors.

Information provided in the survey will help inform Senator Crapo of common issues where legislation may be considered.

“A lack of affordable housing is the number one issue Idahoans raise with my staff and me in meetings across the State,” said Crapo. “Idaho is far from alone in this nationwide challenge, but Idahoans can be a key part in piecing together the housing puzzle as I continue to work to find collaborative solutions to this issue. I invite any Idahoan to complete the survey and share as much detail as they are willing and able to provide.”

Click here for the survey, which will be available to fill out through May 31, 2025.

At the conclusion of the survey, data will be aggregated and released into a final report available to the public. No personally identifiable information will be included in the final report, and responses will ensure anonymity.