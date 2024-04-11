"Court adjourned... SINE DIE!"

BOISE, IDAHO — Wednesday afternoon, lawmakers at the Statehouse finally wrapped up the 2024 Idaho State Legislative Session.



Takeaways featured in this story:

It's finally a wrap on the 2024 Idaho State Legislative Session. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, and I was at the statehouse all day, as lawmakers finished their business.

Relief filled the chambers of the Statehouse Wednesday afternoon as legislators declared sine die. I spoke with House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, and Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, about what they thought of the session.

Representative Rubel exclaimed, "It was a mixed bag. We managed to retain some good things. We kept the launch grants going and that passed by a squeaker."

"We did have a good year. We are very blessed. We had a good group of House members. They did an amazing job this year. We got a lot done," said Speaker Moyle.

"We kept most basic government functions going. We kept mitigated expansion, we put some good money into facilities and infrastructure. Repaired roads," continued Rep. Rubel.

However, Gov. Little signed two bills into law that spurred controversy. House Bill 421 declares there to be only two biological sexes, male and female, regardless of how an individual identifies. House Bill 538 bans public employees including teachers, from being compelled to use someone's preferred pronouns.

Rep. Rubel explained, "This legislative session alone, there has been 30 anti-lgbtq bills, and it is just one attack after another on trans people and libraries, and voting rights, and all of this. I don't think it is helpful for the people of Idaho.

Rubel went on to explain that there is already no liability for people who accidentally use the wrong pronouns and that this bill helps protect those who intentionally identify others with the wrong gender identities. However, Speaker Moyle believes the passing of these bills was the right move for the people of Idaho.

"I think they were supported by the public overwhelmingly. I think we just want to make it clear, male and female, and make it clear that pronouns if you want to have them fine, but you don't have to force people to use them," finished Speaker Moyle.

Now, a new constitutional amendment grants lawmakers the power to call themselves back into session if they choose to.