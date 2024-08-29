Convicted killer Thomas Creech seeks post-conviction relief at Ada County hearing

BOISE, Idaho — Convicted killer Thomas Creech made a court appearance on Thursday, August 29 where his petition for post-conviction relief was considered.

We are still awaiting Judge Jason D Scott's decision on whether the petition will be considered or dismissed.

The Judge clarified that the court preceding is not deciding whether to vacate Creech's conviction, instead it's deliberating whether the defense has a case to move forward on the grounds of cruel and unusual punishment following the failed execution of Creech in March of 2024.

RELATED | Thomas Creech's fate remains uncertain after unsuccessful execution attempt

The court did not speculate when or if the state would be seeking another death warrant for Creech.