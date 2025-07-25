Construction closes Boise Greenbelt section near Marianne Williams Park

BOISE, Idaho — A section of the Boise River Greenbelt will be closed beginning Friday, July 25, for demolition and replacement of the Marianne Williams Park pathway from NE 4.6 to NE 4.9.

The section is an offshoot of the main path, connecting visitors from the Greenbelt to Marianne Williams Park.

Boise River Greenbelt

During the temporary closure, Greenbelt users will need to use paths through the park to navigate around the project.

Officials recommend bicyclists cross to the path on the south side of the Boise River to avoid the construction.