Construction begins on a new parking lot at Julia Davis Park

BOISE, Idaho — The parking lot at Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise is showing its age, but a project kicking off on Monday, Feb. 12 will replace the old lot over the next couple of months.

Because of the size of the project, access to the park through the pedestrian bridge near the Discovery Center will be blocked during construction, but a detour is in place to guide people around the construction along 3rd Street.

The parking lot construction will not restrict access to Julia Davis Park playground or Boise Pavillion, though parking will be limited.

The project replacing the parking lot is expected to continue through June of this year.