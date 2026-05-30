City of Boise to remove portions of Kaixo Corner art installation

DOWNTOWN BOISE — The City of Boise announced that it will be removing portions of a public art installation and shade structure "out of an abundance of caution".

"Skyriver" at Kaixo Corner, located at the corner of 5th and Grove Street, lost blue flappers that hang down from the roof of the structure in recent windstorms.

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"Out of an abundance of caution, our team is temporarily removing the flappers from the public art installation," the city said in a Facebook post.

Boise Parks and Recreation additionally noted that some of the blue flappers are peeling.

"The artwork is under warranty, and we are working closely with the artists to find a long-term strategy for this artwork and shade structure," Boise Parks and Recreation said.

The city thanked residents for their patience as leaders work towards solutions.