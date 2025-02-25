City of Boise seeks public feedback for climate action plans

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is calling on residents to help shape the city's future climate action plans. Citizens can participate by completing the Boise Community Climate Action Survey or attending one of the five scheduled community climate conversations.

This initiative is spearheaded by the Boise Community Climate Action Committee.

"Boise continues to work alongside residents to create community-led solutions for local climate action," said Mayor Lauren McLean. "This is an opportunity to create a more resilient future, full of opportunity for generations to come."

The community conversations, each lasting one hour, will facilitate discussions to understand residents' concerns, share challenges, and explore potential solutions.

The meeting schedule is as follows:



Monday, March 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Downtown Library

Tuesday, March 11 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Collister Library

Saturday, March 22 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Cole + Ustick Library

Thursday, April 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Bown Crossing Library

Thursday, April 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hillcrest Library

Residents can complete the 5–7 minute online survey until April 21, or register for the community conversations at the city's website.