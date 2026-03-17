City of Boise releases free, pre-approved ADU plans to ease housing squeeze

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise continues to encourage the proliferation of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to help combat the rising cost of housing in the Treasure Valley.

Part of that effort now includes the release of eight readily available ADU plans for residents interested in building safe structures that adhere to various local zoning and building code requirements.

The free and pre-approved designs aim to streamline and hasten the permitting and approval process. They were also devised to minimize construction and operating expenses. The city states that custom ADU designs can cost upwards of $10,000 per blueprint.

City of Boise The Kestrel is a 695 sq. foot ADU.

In a news release, the City of Boise says the move is engineered to "support more housing in our existing neighborhoods."

"Residents are now able to choose from a catalog of eight plans based on site conditions and preferences, from single-story to over-garage designs," reads the release. The designs even include options for "Historic District" compatibility.

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“ADUs support the city’s vision for thoughtful infill growth and for creating a variety of housing options for our residents, providing housing that is less water and energy consumptive, and enabling Boiseans to live where they work and play,” said Maureen Brewer, Planning and Development Services director for the city. “Although not the entire solution, ADUs have the potential to meaningfully contribute to our city’s housing supply in such a way that is particularly mindful of the affordability challenges we are facing together.”

City of Boise The Kingfisher is a 491 sq. foot ADU.

The designs were created by Boise-based Parke Architecture, which was selected after a request for qualifications (RFQ) process was completed by the City of Boise.

"By offering thoughtfully designed, pre-approved plans, we’re helping reduce barriers for homeowners and making it easier to create flexible living spaces,” said Eamonn Parke of Parke Architecture.

The ADU designs are named after common bird species found in and around Boise.

City of Boise The Sandpiper is a 396 sq. foot studio dwelling designed atop a 528 sq. foot garage.

You can find the blueprints here: Pre-Approved ADU Plans