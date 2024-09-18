City of Boise passes resolution expressing commitment to gun safety

BOISE, ID — On Tuesday, Boise City Council voted 5-1 in favor of a resolution urging state and federal lawmakers to enact a number of gun safety and gun control measures

The resolution calls for expanded background checks, banning the sale of "military-style" guns and high-capacity magazines, and also calls for more research on gun safety and violence.

The resolution reads, in part, "Idaho Code severely restricts the authority granted to municipal governments to meaningfully enact gun safety efforts at the local level... and the absence of minimum firearm safety regulations in Idaho exposes members of the police profession and the communities they serve, our teachers and students, and our children at elevated risk of firearm-related crimes."

The council passed a similar measure after the Uvalde shooting in 2022. A resolution is not a law and carries no weight beyond expressing the council's view or intentions.