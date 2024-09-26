City of Boise launches new food waste collection program

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is launching a new food waste collection program for residents who can't access the city's curbside compost collection. This pilot program lets Boise residents living in apartments, condos, and other multi-family communities participate in the city’s compost program.

Eligible residents can registerto use two convenient food scrap drop-off locations at Comba Parkand the Fort Boise Park Complex.

"Keeping food waste out of the landfill is one of the most impactful individual actions Boiseans can take to shrink their environmental footprint,” Lisa Knapp, Environmental Analyst for the city’s Curb It Compost Program, said in a press release. “We're thrilled to expand the compost program to include more residents and empower all Boiseans to keep their food waste out of the landfill.”

The city’s 2021 Waste Stream Analysis found that food waste made up about 25% of the landfill-bound material from multi-family housing.

The new program lets residents without access to curbside compost access the city's composting resources. For more information, visit cityofboise.org/curb-it.