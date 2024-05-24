City of Boise and former office of police accountability director settle lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has settled an employment dispute with the former Office of Police Accountability Director, Jesus Jara.

Jara sought damages for alleged retaliatory action, including termination of his employment in violation of Idaho’s Protection of Public Employees Act (IPPEA). After significant litigation, the parties participated in court-ordered mediation.

During mediation, Intact Insurance, the city’s insurance provider in this matter, exercised its rights under the policy, and settled the case, based on the potential for significant attorney fees to be awarded against the City.