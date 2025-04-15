Center for Reproductive Rights react to upholding of Idaho's Defense of Life Act

BOISE, Idaho — The abortion ban in Idaho and what stipulations count if a mother's life is at risk have been a hot topic of debate for a few years. But now, Idaho doctors may be able to treat patients earlier on. The Center for Reproductive Rights reacts:

"We fought tooth and nail to get to this ruling. It marks a step in the right direction," said Staff Attorney Nicolas Kabat.

Idaho’s strict abortion laws have made it hard for many Idaho doctors to know when pregnancy complications constitute a viable reason for an abortion. However, an Idaho court ruling on Friday clarified certain stipulations.

Kabat continued, "A common one is where the water breaks very early in a pregnancy, around 18-19 weeks of pregnancy. It's very unlikely the pregnancy will survive, but the pregnant person can face big risks of infection, possibly leading to death. The court gave reassurance to doctors in Idaho that they can provide abortion care to their patients in their circumstances, in line with the medical standard of care."

But Kabat, at the Center for Reproductive Rights, said as much as it is a step in the right direction, there is still more work to do.

"There is going to have to be continual efforts to make space for women with serious fetal conditions. Women who face the risk of suicide or are otherwise severely mentally ill can access abortion care when necessary. In those tragic circumstances, the court did not grant us relief," finished Kabat.

The center says they will keep fighting to lift more restrictions as doctors' hands are still tied when it comes to treating pregnant patients.

