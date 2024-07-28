Celebrating Basque culture and heritage with the San Inazio Festival

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho features the largest population of Basque people in the United States. People started migrating to Idaho in the 1800s from their homeland in Spain and many of them took jobs as sheepherders.

"That was our way to get our foot in the door in America, you know the American dream, my father was contracted here to herd sheep and he knew nothing about herding sheep." Aitor Amuchastegui.

Every summer the Basque community comes together in downtown Boise for the San Inazio Festival that honors St. Ignatius of Loyola, the patron saint of the Basques. This festival helps people pass on traditions to the next generation.

"We get to pass that along to our kids and grandchildren and let them know how proud we are of our culture. We want people to enjoy our culture like we enjoy our culture." Amuchastegui

The festival includes dancing, sports and food as youngsters performed traditional Basqued dances in the street, there is a pala tournament where people play a game resembling raquetball, pala has been around since the 1500s and of course there is the food.

"The food is absolutely fabulous, what a huge history lesson and we have that history lesson right here every summer." Cassandra Henry

Who brought her two daughters to the festival

There will be a street dance on Saturday and Sunday in the Basque Block at 8:00 p.m. It's also worth a visit to see Tony at the Basque Market as he cooks up a huge dish of paella.

The festival continues on Sunday in Kristin Armstrong Park and finishes with the street dance in the evening.