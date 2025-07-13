The Capital City Market started in 1994, and it's moved around a lot. It's called the Grove Plaza home a number of different times, but this past spring, it moved to a new location.

That location wasn't popular with the vendors or the public as it sat in a dirt lot with very little shade near The Jump. This Saturday, the longest-running market in Boise was back in the Grove Plaza, and it was packed.

Click here to learn the story of Amina's African Sumbusas

Capital City Market returns to the Grove Plaza in a popular move

"We had hopes of growing as a market, having food trucks, and it didn’t go over well," said Cambray Guarino, the organizer of the market. " The dirt lot wasn’t great for our vendors and the community, and we really missed our old spot. We are so happy the city, ACHD, the community, and the Grove wanted us back and welcomed us back."

It has been a big move for the 150 rotating vendors who sell unique items. We spoke with Chubangu Manongewa, who worked with a crew at Amina's African Sambusas selling one of their specialties from Kenya.

"Today we have the sambusas," said Manongewa. "They are deep-fried pastries with egg, beef, cilantro, spices, onions, potatoes, and carrots."

Chubangu's mother started selling authentic Kenyon food in the market while Chubangu used his business skills to create a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Overland near Cole Road. He told us the market has helped his business and he's glad it is back in the Grove.

"For our reputation, I think it is better that we are in The Grove rather than anywhere else, and then we get to bring more local businesses out here," said Chubangu. "I just want to say on behalf of the market, 'we love everyone that is supporting us, thank you very much for supporting local businesses'."

The Capital City Market now funnels down 8th Street, bringing more foot traffic for the vendors. The people who made their way to the market liked having this market back in the heart of downtown Boise.

"This is so much better," said a person enjoying the market. "It has shade, and even being able to go get a drink right here is so much better."

The Capital City Market runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and it will be in the Grove Plaza every Saturday until December 20.