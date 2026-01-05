Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Caldwell man charged with vehicular manslaughter after deadly State Street crash

BOISE, Idaho — A 49-year-old Caldwell man is now charged with felony vehicular manslaughter in connection with a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash near downtown Boise.

Boise Police responded around 10:43 p.m. Sunday to reports of a crash near the intersection of 23rd and State streets.

Investigators say William Sweet was driving eastbound on State Street when he left the roadway, drove onto a sidewalk and struck an adult male pedestrian. Police say the vehicle then crashed into the front lawn of a nearby residence.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian died at the scene. The Ada County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity after family members are notified.

Sweet was taken to a hospital, where Boise Police conducted a DUI investigation. According to court records, Sweet has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and his bond was set at $350,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.

