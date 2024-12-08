Broncos Men's Basketball falls short on Front St

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Men's Basketball fell short on Front Street. The Washington State Cougars won 74-69 at the Capital City Classic hosted at the Idaho Central Arena.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

The Broncos and Cougars facing off on Front Street for Saturday’s Capital City Classic game. Bronco nation showing up strong despite the ‘somewhat’ neutral site

Washington State held the lead for all 40 minutes of the game. While Boise State nearly came back from a 24-point deficit, it wasn’t enough, as (WSU) Sophomore LeJuan Watts (4) posted 20 points, leading the Cougs to a 5-point win over the Broncos.

Sophomore Andrew Meadow had a career afternoon and scored a game- and career-high 21 points, including a few ‘crowd pleasing’ 3-pointers.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 Boise State Men's Basketball at Idaho Central Arena

Meadow and Forward Tyson Degenhart both sharing after the game the disappoint the loss means to the team.

“We just didn’t have the intensity and the grit to even compete in that first half. I’m proud of us for playing so hard in the second half but we [need] to have the full effort for 40 minutes,” said Degenhart

“We can’t come back from 20 points in one possession, so we just have to keep giving body blows… that’s what we did but we ended up not getting the job done,” said Meadow.

Head Coach Leon Rice added that this out of conference matchup is a way to push his players to improve on the court.

“Being coachable means being able to listen to the message and be able to go out and execute it, and we did a terrible job of that in the first half. And the difference of the offense in the first half versus the second half - that was the game plan,” said Coach Rice.