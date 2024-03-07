Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Boise

Actions

Bronco 2024 football tickets are fully on sale

with new seating areas and more affordable pricing options.
Rypien's late TD passes help Boise St. beat Colorado St.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Icon Sportswire
<p>BOISE, ID - OCTOBER 21: Boise State Broncos cornerback Avery Williams (26) leads his teammates onto the field with 'the hammer' during the regular season game between the Wyoming Cowboys verses the Boise State Broncos on October 21, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID(Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)</p>
Rypien's late TD passes help Boise St. beat Colorado St.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 14:06:18-05

Bronco Nation, the wait is over! On Thursday, Boise State Athletics announced that tickets for the 2024 football season are now fully on sale online.

The announcement comes after the Boise State ticket office wrapped up the deposit period and updated the seating map with available seats.

New for this season, fans can find additional seating areas with season prices for as many as 8,000 seats, now priced lower than in the past, providing affordability to everyone in the Treasure Valley. However, no new season tickets will be sold in the North End Zone in preparation for the upcoming construction project, with more information on that project to be made available in the coming weeks.

You can find the tickets by going to their websiteor by calling the Athletic Ticket Office at (208) 426-4737

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights