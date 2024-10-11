"Bring back that Kelly Cup" - Steelheads ramping up at training camp ahead of first preseason game

BOISE, IDAHO — The Idaho Steelheads ramp it up on day five of training camp ahead of their first preseason matchup against the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday.



Puck drop for the first preseason game is at 7:10 PM, on Saturday night.

Goalie Tomas Sholl is making his Steelhead return for the first time in four years.

Sholl is 6 games away from breaking the franchise ECHL win record and 19 away from taking the all-time title.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"I know we are looking at sellouts every single night this season. With that comes the responsibility to put the work in every single night," said goalie Tomas Sholl.

The Idaho Steelheads wrapped up day five of training camp Friday, anticipating their first preseason game on Saturday.

Forward AJ White explained, "We have a good returning crew, but a lot of new faces as well. So we are getting them used to our systems and getting everyone on the same page. Just kind of working through those kinks this week."

Once this team begins to mesh, 6th-year captain AJ White says the goal is the same as every year.

"Winning that Kelly Cup. For me especially to be able to bring that back to Boise," smiled White.

There is a good group of returning players, but one, in particular, is returning for the first time in 4 years.

Sholl exclaimed, "It's amazing. I've been playing in Europe for the last three years and I was in Texas the year before that. I've always felt like a Steelhead at heart. So it is really cool to be back! It feels like home."

Sholl is one of the best goalies to ever protect the net in Idaho Central.

"He has got a lot of great numbers as a Steelhead. He is pretty much top 3 in every category," explained White.

Sholl only needs 6 wins to break the franchise ECHL record for most wins and is only 19 from claiming the all-time franchise win record. But, Sholl says the accolades aren't his main focus.

Sholl finished by saying, "I'm always of the opinion that the individual stuff comes second. Every year my number one goal is just winning as a team. There's not gonna be wins every single game. But, we can promise we are going to put that work in every single day and do our best every single night to make the fans proud.