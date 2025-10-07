Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boise Police say crisis on Greenbelt near Americana safely resolved

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say they were called to the Greenbelt area north of the Boise River and west of Americana Boulevard Tuesday afternoon after reports of a man in crisis.

According to the department, the man was believed to be armed and a danger to himself and others. Officers secured the area, and Boise Police Crisis Negotiators spoke with him for more than an hour.

Police confirmed that the subject was safely taken into custody and is being transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Boise Fire was staged downriver as a precaution. There were no road closures, but police asked the public to avoid the area during the incident.

