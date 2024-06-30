BPD Arrests Suspect After Felony Hit and Run

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — Saturday evening in downtown Boise just after 9:30 pm the Boise Police Department responded to a possible hit and run. The hit and run was reported at 11th and Main street downtown. Two adult females were injured and the suspect driver continued driving, with also striking other vehicles as he fled. Two victims both received life-threatening injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.

Witnesses of the hit and run followed the driver and he was stopped and taken into police custody near E Parkcenter Blvd & Pennsylvania St.

The suspect is Jacob Miller, 46, Boise. He was also taken to a local hospital and upon his release was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. His list of charges are



Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death (F) - 2 counts