BPD Arrests Suspect After Felony Hit and Run

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — Saturday evening in downtown Boise just after 9:30 pm the Boise Police Department responded to a possible hit and run. The hit and run was reported at 11th and Main street downtown. Two adult females were injured and the suspect driver continued driving, with also striking other vehicles as he fled. Two victims both received life-threatening injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.
Witnesses of the hit and run followed the driver and he was stopped and taken into police custody near E Parkcenter Blvd & Pennsylvania St.
The suspect is Jacob Miller, 46, Boise. He was also taken to a local hospital and upon his release was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. His list of charges are
- Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death (F) - 2 counts
“Last night the irresponsible actions of this individual caused serious injuries to two of our community members. We thank the many witnesses who acted quickly to provide immediate assistance and all those who have come forward with information on this tragic event. Our officers will continue to work with the community to strictly enforce the law, particularly as it relates to vulnerable road users in the downtown core. Please drive carefully as we all work to keep downtown Boise a safe place to be,”