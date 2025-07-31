Boise woman sentenced to almost 22 years in federal prison for meth trafficking

BOISE, Idaho — U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford recently sentenced 55-year-old Boise woman, Deann Tackman, to serve 262 months in federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. She will also serve five years of supervised release following her prison sentence.

A release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) states that Tackman was "the Idaho arm of a multi-state and multi-national drug trafficking organization." Authorities say that Tackman trafficked large amounts of methamphetamine throughout the Treasure Valley during a five-month period.

A multi-agency investigation showed that Tackman was responsible for distributing "over 60 pounds" of meth in just a few weeks prior to her arrest.

Following the execution of a search warrant at Tackman's residence, authorities discovered "36 individually wrapped packages, each containing approximately one pound of methamphetamine, in the gas tank of a vehicle that had just been delivered to her residence."

"This appropriately severe sentence sends the message to drug traffickers that they are not welcome in Idaho.” - Justin Whatcott, Acting U.S. Attorney

In the DOJ release, Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott commended the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Nampa Police Department Special Investigations Unit, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the Boise Police Department, the Meridian Police Department, and the Oregon High Desert Drug Task Force for working together to bring Tackman to justice.

Special Agent David F. Reames with the DEA Seattle Field Division added that her crimes left "a trail of misery in her wake."

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Morse was the prosecutor assigned to the case.