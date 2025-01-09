Boise woman pleads guilty in case involving fentanyl overdose

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman has pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl that involved the death of a local man, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit on Wednesday.

According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho, Jerilyn Martel Hupp met a man on August 18, 2023, and sold him ten pills of fentanyl. After the transaction, the man returned home, took half of a pill, and died shortly thereafter.

A coroner and pathologist report indicates that the victim had a concentration of 9.4 ng/ml of fentanyl in his bloodstream when he died. Previous overdose deaths have included concentrations as low as 3 ng/ml.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill will sentence Hupp on April 2. The charges in the case could carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a fine of $1 million, and a minimum of 3 years of probation upon release.

U.S. Attorney Josh Huwitt thanked local law enforcement agencies for their tenacious investigations, which ultimately led to charges being brought in the case.