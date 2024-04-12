Boise wants the youth involved in climate action

BOISE, Idaho — The city of Boise has big climate goals, one of which is being carbon neutral by 2050. In hopes to get the youth of the city involved, they've secured a grant of $50,000 to help pay for youth-led projects around the city.



$50,000.

That's how much money is up for grabs for Boise youth who want to get involved in Climate action.

"I think it's a super awesome opportunity," Said Emilia Anders.

I spoke to Anders outside Boise High on Friday. She's done work with the Boise Branch of the Sunrise Movement, a climate action group.

"As youth activists, we dream really big and think of all these things and people are like, well how are you going to pay for that? It's like how are you supposed to execute these big projects," Anders said.

The grant comes from Bloomberg Philanthropies and their Youth Climate Action Fund, Boise was one of over 100 cities to receive a grant.

To learn more about the process I went to city hall and spoke to Alex Brooks.

"We're really just looking for unique Ideas to help with climate issues that youth see in their communities," Said Brooks, The Climate Sustainability coordinator for Boise.

Here's how it works: anyone in the city aged 15-24 is eligible, but the projects must be aligned with the city's climate road map. Lastly, the projects should cost between one thousand and five thousand dollars, because the city hopes to fund dozens.

Boise has big climate goals for the next few decades, but they say individuals can have an impact.

"We just want to share with community members that they can make a change and they can make a positive impact on Boise," Brooks said.

Anders tells me it's important for younger people to get involved, as they will see the majority of the climate impact.

"Without the youth voice, there's like a big chunk of people that are like missing," Anders said. "The people that are coming up into voting age right now really need to be the ones at the forefront of these solutions as we're going to be the ones dealing with it."

