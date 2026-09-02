BOISE, Idaho — Boise leaders gathered on Wednesday to unveil improvements to the city’s World Trade Center Memorial ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The memorial, created by artist J. Amber Klinsky, is located at the Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park on West Shoreline Drive. It includes a 10-foot steel beam recovered from Ground Zero.

The city installed new lighting and a new accessible pathway leading to the memorial. Crews also cleaned the memorial, planted flower beds and updated placards with additional historical information.

Boise unveils upgrades to 9/11 memorial ahead of 25th anniversary

City leaders said the improvements are intended to help preserve the memory of Sept. 11 and pass its history along to future generations.

“It was truly an honor when Boise was selected to receive it, and it remains an honor today,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

Following remarks, guests walked the new pathway and laid commemorative roses in honor of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. This year marks 25 years since the attacks.

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