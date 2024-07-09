Boise to fund development of 95 new homes to support residents exiting homelessness

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is gearing up for the development of nearly 100 new homes to support those experiencing homelessness in the area.

The 95 households come as part of the city's New Path 2.0 program and should be finished with construction in two years.

“I am so grateful to our partners at Our Path Home, The Pacific Companies, our city staff and council members who have joined together to provide homes for people with the support necessary for those exiting homelessness to thrive,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “There is no local issue more complex, more challenging, more demanding of true partnership than housing. We must ensure that people have paths into homes with supports in place to help them stay housed.”

New Path 2.0 aims to provide resources like case management, health care, mental health counseling, substance use disorder treatment, and more to residents with the goal of enabling them to achieve long-term success.

“Permanent supportive housing is a proven model,” said Council President Colin Nash. “Providing supports, along with housing, makes good economic sense and takes care of people by addressing the underlying causes of homelessness.”

Boise has partnered with The Pacific Companies to provide $5.5 million in gap financing to fund the development. The city has also committed an additional $7.5 million in seed funding, to be matched by local businesses and philanthropists, to establish a Supportive Housing Investment Fund to sustain services at New Path 2.0 and other supportive housing locations.

Boise City Council is expected to allocate the funding at a city council meeting on Tuesday, July 9.