Boise State men’s basketball releases 2026-2027 non-conference schedule

BOISE, Id. — We're just under two months away from Boise State men’s basketball opening tip off.

On Monday the university released its 2026-2027 regular season non-conference schedule.

The Broncos will face-off against 15 teams from 11 states.

Over the last five seasons Boise State has amasses a 44-17 non-conference record.

Eight games will be played home at ExtraMile Arena, including the season's first three contests.

The opener is set for November 4 against West Coast Baptist, of the Pacific Christian Athletic Conference, marking the first match-up between both programs.

Other highlights of the schedule include games versus Butler (November 8), and Nebraska at a neutral-site in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on November 15. A clash with Idaho State goes down over Thanksgiving weekend (November 24).

For the full schedule or to purchase tickets, click here.