Boise set to expand downtown parking meters, extend enforcement hours

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise will implement changes to downtown parking at the end of May in response to increased demand for short-term parking spaces.

According to a release from the city, the changes will include expanding metered zones, implementing uniform rates across all days, and extending enforcement hours in some areas.

"We are promoting a better utilization of our limited parking downtown," said Tyler Johnson, Code and Community Resources Senior Manager for Parking Services. "As a result of these changes, we expect to see more short-term parking availability and better traffic flow, making the experience of visiting downtown a better one."

The city will expand Zone 1 parking by one block in all directions, covering most of downtown's core short-term parking spaces. Zone 2 will shift one block farther south, west, and east, while Zone 3 will be concentrated primarily north of the Capitol building.

City of Boise

Parking rates will now be uniform Monday through Saturday. While weekday rates remain unchanged, Saturday rates will change to match the existing weekday pricing.

Enforcement hours will also become standardized across all zones: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. This represents a change primarily in Zone 3. The transition will take place from May 27-30.