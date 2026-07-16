Boise seeks community members for new e-mobility task force

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council are looking for two community members to help guide the city's approach to e-bikes, e-scooters and other forms of e-mobility.

The city announced Thursday that applications are now open for two "at-large" volunteer positions on its newly formed E-Mobility Task Force. The group will work with city officials to develop public education efforts and provide input on potential policy updates related to e-mobility.

"Boise residents care deeply about how we share our streets, pathways, and public spaces," Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. "This task force is an opportunity for community members to be part of the conversation and help inform thoughtful, practical solutions that work for everyone."

City leaders say e-mobility options, including e-bikes and e-scooters, have become increasingly popular as residents look for new ways to travel and recreate. The task force is intended to help the city balance the benefits of those transportation options while promoting safety on shared streets and pathways.

Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton said the community representatives will help ensure Boise remains a safe and enjoyable place to walk, ride and connect.

The task force already includes representatives from healthcare, public safety, education and other community groups, along with parents and youth. The city is now seeking two additional at-large members.

Applicants must:



Be a Boise resident.

Be at least 12 years old.

Be available to attend one two-hour meeting each month from August through December.

Applications are open through Aug. 2, 2026, and can be submitted through the City of Boise's website.

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