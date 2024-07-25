Boise School District to add electric buses to fleet in 2026

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District is announcing new additions to its bus fleet after receiving a grant from the EPA.

The EPA's Clean School Bus Program is providing $2,760,000 in grant funds, which will allow the school district to integrate up to eight electric school buses into its fleet.

The process is expected to take 18 months, BSD anticipates having the new vehicles on the road by the 2026/2027 school year.

“We are proud of the national recognition, endorsement, and opportunities given to us to continue our pursuit in creating a healthier, sustainable future for our students and community,” said Ali Ward, Sustainability Supervisor, Boise School District. “The grant funds will allow us to spearhead our student transportation electrification efforts and continue on our way to becoming an environmentally responsible role model in our community. As we embark on this new EV journey, we are fortunate to have support from our partners, Durham School Services and Highland Electric Fleets, and look forward to seeing the positive impact the new school buses will have on our community.”

“This is a momentous development for our team and the school district. It not only elevates both our positions as proactive environmental leaders in our community and the EV space, but most importantly, demonstrates our commitment to building a healthier future for our students to thrive in,” said Brian Craig, New Vehicle Director, North America, National Express. “We are excited to start on this green journey with the school district. Our teams are ready to jump right in and will be there every step of the way to ensure the successful integration of the EV buses.”