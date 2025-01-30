Boise School District takes immediate action after finding elevated radon levels at North Junior High

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District took action after discovering elevated radon levels in three classrooms at North Junior High during winter break testing.

Conducted by Industrial Hygiene Resources, the study revealed radon concentrations exceeding the EPA-recommended level in the school’s cafeteria basement.

Upon receiving the results, the district implemented recommended mitigation measures by increasing the fresh air intake in the classrooms' HVAC system, which successfully reduced radon levels to meet EPA safety guidelines.

The district’s response also included installing monitoring devices in areas with higher radon accumulation potential, as identified in the IHR report. Additionally, a second round of testing will be conducted over spring break while the building is closed for a week.

The district says they also plan to establish a more frequent ongoing radon testing schedule.

"While we know that this information may cause concern, please know that the safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority," BSD wrote in a release sent to district families and staff. "We are committed to taking all necessary steps to address the situation and confirm the safety of the air at North Junior High and throughout all of our schools and facilities."