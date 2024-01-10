Boise School District superintendent to retire

BOISE, Idaho — Boise School District Superintendent Coby Dennis announced his intention to retire, effective June 30, 2024.

The announcement was made at Boise School Board meeting on Monday.

According to the school district, Dennis has worked for the district since 1991. During that time, he's served as a Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, Area Director, junior high principal, assistant principal, and secondary teacher.

“For almost a half century, there have been two things in my life that have consistently brought me joy – my family and the Boise School District. There are so many people to thank and please know that you have all had a profound effect on me and my family,” said Superintendent Dennis.

The school board, also offering their thanks to Dennis.

“Superintendent Dennis and his administrative team have made significant contributions to our District, implementing innovative programs and initiatives that have positively impacted our community’s students and staff alike. We are grateful for his leadership and wish him a healthy and happy retirement," said Boise School Board President Dave Wagers.

At the board meeting, the Board of Trustees voted 7-0 to interview Deputy Superintendent Lisa Roberts for the position of Superintendent.

A special board meeting will be held on January 17, where Roberts will be interviews in an Executive Session. Prior to the interview, the public will have the opportunity to comment. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.

According to the school district, Roberts has worked within the district for 31 years. She's served as a teacher, elementary school principal, Administrator of Student Programs, and Borah Area Director in addition to Deputy Superintendent.

The district says she's also served on their negotiations team for 18 years.

