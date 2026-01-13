Boise School District Superintendent announces retirement

BOISE, Idaho — Lisa Roberts will retire as the Boise School District Superintendent at the end of June. She made the announcement during a Board of Trustees meeting on Monday.

“It has been an honor to serve the students and families of our district,” said Superintendent Roberts. “And, I have been fortunate to work with some of the most kind, intelligent, brave and passionate individuals for more than 30 years. For that, I will be eternally grateful. But I am excited to retire alongside my husband and discover new adventures.”

The board will now focus on hiring a new superintendent to replace Roberts. The Boise School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 to begin laying out the process for hiring a replacement. That meeting will be open to public and streamed online.

“There’s no question that our district has become more transparent, open, and accountable thanks to Lisa’s leadership,” said Board of Trustees President Dave Wagers. “She has built a great team that centers every conversation around how we can best serve our students, fully support our employees, and strengthen our ties to our community. We’ve been lucky to have her and wish her the very best in retirement.”

Over her 33-year career with the Boise School District, Roberts served as a classroom teacher, elementary principal, Administrator of Student Programs, Borah Area Director, Deputy Superintendent, and finally Superintendent.

