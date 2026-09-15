Boise School District reaches $34K settlement in student restroom lawsuit

WEST BOISE, Idaho — A lawsuit against the Boise School District over a transgender student's use of a girls' restroom has ended in a $34,000 settlement, according to the legal group that brought the case.

The IFPC Legal Center announced on Tuesday that the district's insurance company agreed to pay $34,000 in damages and attorney fees to settle claims brought on behalf of a female Boise High School student identified in court documents as "Jane Doe."

The lawsuit alleged the district violated an Idaho law requiring public schools to maintain separate restrooms, locker rooms and changing facilities based on biological sex.

According to the lawsuit, Doe encountered a transgender student in a girls' restroom at Boise High School during the 2024-25 school year. The lawsuit says that the district had allowed the student to use the restroom as part of a gender support plan.

The settlement comes after an Ada County judge denied the Boise School District's request to dismiss the lawsuit this summer, allowing Doe's claims to move forward.

The case unfolded while the 2023 restroom law was the subject of a separate federal court challenge. That litigation has since ended, leaving the law in effect.

"The IFPC Legal Center is honored to secure a settlement for Jane Doe in this groundbreaking case," IFPC Legal Center Director Caleb Pirc said in a statement.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to the Boise School District for a statement and additional information about the settlement.

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